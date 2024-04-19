GUADELOUPE / Fight against delinquency: establishment of a curfew for minors in Pointe-à-Pitre | FAXINFO

Traveling to Guadeloupe, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, ordered, on Wednesday April 17, the establishment for two months of a curfew for minors under 18 years of age in Pointe-à-Pitre in order to fight against delinquency.

The Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories specified that this measure will come into force “from the beginning of next week” and will be effective from 20 p.m. until 5 a.m. For Gérald Darmanin, “we cannot let children of 12, 13, 14 years old, with weapons, circulate at 22 p.m. in the street, attack police officers, attack tourists, 'attack passers-by'.

In recent months, Pointe-à-Pitre has been confronted with numerous news events. According to the prefecture of Guadeloupe, the archipelago has “six times more homicides, nine times more attempted homicides – half of which are by firearms – and 20 times more armed robberies than the national average”.

Last March, a trader was killed during a robbery. Then tourists on a cruise were stabbed. Faced with this very worrying observation, the authorities decided to take strong measures by forcing minors to stay at home in the evening. It remains to be seen whether the curfew will be respected by all young Pontois people. Not sure. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/guadeloupe-lutte-contre-la-delinquance-instauration-dun-couvre-feu-pour-les-mineurs-a-pointe-a-pitre/