Guadeloupe / Storm Philippe: reaction from the minister in charge of Overseas Territories | FAXINFO

Following the passage of storm Philippe which particularly affected the Basse-Terre region in Guadeloupe, Philippe Vigier, minister in charge of Overseas Territories, assures Guadeloupeans that they can count on national solidarity.

The politician, in office since July 21 as Minister responsible for Overseas Territories, spoke during his visit to the 83rd Salon de l'Union Social pour l'Habitat (USH) in Nantes: "I great compassion for our Guadeloupean friends who are suffering with this new disaster and whatever happens, they can count on the State which is there, as it has always been there. We were there after Irma, like in Saint-Martin. Today, everyone understands that climate change is present and that our overseas territories are even more exposed, in the Caribbean arc in particular.” Regarding the actions to be put in place to help the population affected by the passage of storm Philippe, the minister said he was listening to local stakeholders in order to be ready to act: “We are ready to deploy exceptional means, in case it is necessary to do so. Not all actions are built alone. They are built in the case of co-construction. We involve the partners and together we see the answers to be provided.” Thanks to compliance with safety instructions, fortunately no injuries have been reported in Guadeloupe. Torrential rains fell during the night from Monday to Tuesday, particularly in the south of Basse-Terre, where vehicles found themselves trapped by the sudden rise in water. Numerous landslides and floods took place near Trois-Rivières. At the Rivière-Sens marina, the mud from the swollen river has silted up the boats. Some bridges buckled under the weight of the water. Four people were swept away by a mudslide but they were rescued safely. According to Météo France, more than 380mm of precipitation fell in the space of 27 hours in Vieux-Fort. 2.500 users were deprived of electricity and the distribution of drinking water was interrupted in certain municipalities due to the shutdown of several factories. Deliveries of water in pallets were organized to make up for the shortage. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/guadeloupe-tempete-philippe-reaction-du-ministre-en-charge-des-outre-mer/