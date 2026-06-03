Gumbs: Cleanup and safety works for beach and boardwalk area this Friday | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs has announced that the Ministry of VROMI will carry out cleanup, safety and maintenance works in the Great Bay Beach and Boardwalk area on Friday, June 5.

The works will include the removal of concrete slabs from Great Bay Beach now that new Boardwalk bins are in place. The Ministry will also add sand near Captain Hodge Wharf to address erosion in that section of the beach. The sand is already available at the VROMI yard.

Minister Gumbs said the beach works are being coordinated with the Nature Foundation and have been scheduled for a cruise-ship-free weekend to help limit the impact on businesses, residents, visitors and regular activity in the area.

The Minister said the removal of concrete slabs, debris and other materials forms part of ongoing efforts to clean up public spaces, improve safety and respond to concerns related to waste, debris and the proper use of shared areas.

Gumbs also reminded the public that the Boardwalk is not an unrestricted commercial zone. Commercial activity is only permitted in designated areas, and persons should not place items, conduct unauthorized business or misuse the public space.

The Minister urged residents, businesses and visitors to respect the rules governing the Boardwalk and to help keep the area accessible for everyday public use. He said maintaining the Boardwalk requires cooperation from government, business operators and the wider community.

Members of the public are advised to be aware of the planned works on the beach and Boardwalk on Friday, June 5. Temporary barriers or other safety measures may be placed in certain areas while cleanup and maintenance activities are being carried out.

The public is asked to respect any restricted areas, follow instructions or signage on site and exercise caution near active work zones.

The Ministry of VROMI will continue to monitor the Great Bay Beach and Boardwalk area and carry out necessary interventions to support public safety, proper access, environmental upkeep and the responsible use of one of Philipsburg’s most visible public spaces.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-cleanup-and-safety-works-for-beach-and-boardwalk-area-this-friday