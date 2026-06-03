Gumbs to public: Stop dumping illegally, use proper disposal options | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY-Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs is urging residents and businesses to respect no dumping signs and make use of the proper waste disposal options available throughout the country.

The Minister said the Ministry of VROMI continues to work with haulers and other stakeholders to improve monitoring, strengthen collection practices and address illegal dumping in communities. He noted that despite ongoing cleanup efforts, illegal dumping remains a public hygiene, safety and environmental concern.

In Cole Bay and other areas, the public is being reminded that no dumping signs must be respected. Haulers collect daily at designated sites, and bins are available throughout the country for regular waste disposal.

Minister Gumbs also reminded the public that the landfill remains free for bulky items such as fridges, stoves, couches and other large household waste. Residents are urged to bring these items to the landfill instead of leaving them along roadsides, near bins, in open lots or in residential areas.

The Minister said improper disposal creates unnecessary health and safety risks, places added pressure on cleanup crews and affects the quality of life in surrounding neighborhoods. He emphasized that keeping St. Maarten clean cannot be the responsibility of government alone.

“Being clean starts at home,” Gumbs said.

The Minister appealed to residents to take greater responsibility for how they dispose of household waste and bulky items. He said illegal dumping is unfair to the community, unfair to haulers and unfair to residents who are trying to keep their neighborhoods clean.

VROMI will continue working to improve waste management, monitor problem areas and coordinate with relevant partners to address illegal dumping. The Ministry is also calling on the public to report problem areas and to cooperate by using the proper disposal channels.

Minister Gumbs said a cleaner St. Maarten requires consistent effort from government, residents, businesses and visitors. He urged everyone to do their part by respecting signage, using designated collection points, properly disposing of bulky waste and keeping public areas free of garbage.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/gumbs-to-public-stop-dumping-illegally-use-proper-disposal-options