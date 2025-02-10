HABITAT: A major partnership for housing in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Territorial Council of Saint-Martin has taken a decisive step in its housing policy by unanimously voting to establish the Participation of Employers in the Construction Effort (PEEC). This measure, adopted on January 26, 2025, paves the way for a strategic partnership between the Community and Action Logement, a key player in housing financing in France.

Committed since 2023 to finding solutions adapted to local challenges, the Community has worked to establish lasting cooperation with Action Logement.

This partnership aims to facilitate the construction and renovation of housing on the island, thus meeting the growing needs of residents.

The establishment of the PEEC marks a turning point in Saint-Martin's housing policy, driven by the will of President Louis Mussington and his team. Thanks to this initiative, the Community will be able to sign a partnership agreement with Action Logement on February 13.

This agreement will enable the activation of various financial mechanisms in order to achieve the objectives set for the development and improvement of the housing stock.

President Mussington underlines the importance of this progress for the territory and expresses his gratitude to the partners and technicians mobilized for the implementation of this ambitious policy, in the service of the inhabitants of Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/habitat-un-partenariat-majeur-pour-le-logement-a-saint-martin/