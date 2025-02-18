HABITAT / Urban revitalization in Marigot: A major project with Action Logement | FAXINFO

Following the historic signing between the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the State and Action Logement last Thursday, the following morning was devoted to the presentation of urban development projects including those concerning the centre of Marigot and Friar's Bay.

The three sites concerned, located on rue Maurasse and rue de la Liberté, are today occupied by dilapidated buildings requiring urgent intervention.

Several scenarios are being considered, ranging from renovation with modernization of existing buildings to complete reconstructions integrating new businesses and housing.

Among the proposals, we find rue Maurasse (313 m²). The study provides for either the renovation of the existing building with an extension for four T2 dwellings, or its demolition in favor of a R+2+attic building, integrating through dwellings, a shop and parking.

At 11 rue de la Liberté (314 m²), a new construction will replace a building with no heritage value.

This project will offer six housing units and a commercial space on a street corner, in modern Creole architecture.

Finally, the dilapidated Creole house at 13 rue de la Liberté (631 m²) will be restored, with the addition of a new construction at the back of the plot.

This project will accommodate shops on the ground floor and ten modern housing units, while promoting historic Creole architecture.

All of these projects will therefore allow the creation of 20 housing units and 20 parking spaces, thereby strengthening the attractiveness of Marigot by promoting housing, commerce and urban revitalization.

At the same time, the rehabilitation of the Isabella residence in Friar's Bay, comprising 14 dwellings, is part of this same dynamic of revaluation of the territory. _VX

