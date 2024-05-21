HAITI: Deployment of a security force | FAXINFO

According to various newspapers in the Caribbean and Europe, the United States is intensifying preparations to deploy international troops to restore security in Haiti.

This operation, led mainly by Kenyan soldiers, aims to counter gang violence. The US government will provide funding and equipment, without sending troops. The U.S. Army Southern Command coordinated multiple aircraft flights transporting contracted civilian personnel, equipment and supplies to Toussaint-Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince.

This staff will work with Haitian officials to secure the arriving equipment. A first contingent of 200 Kenyan police officers is expected this Thursday, May 23 in Haiti, with more than a thousand members in total. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/haiti-deploiement-dune-force-de-securite/