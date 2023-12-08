Handyculture: Great success for the second edition | FAXINFO

With as much generosity as ever, the Handynamic association organized the second edition of Handyculture in mid-November, the meeting for children with disabilities around local culture.

As the organizing team describes it so well: “a real pleasure once again for the children, the facilitators and the speakers! ". The second edition of Handyculture supported by the Handynamic association and reinforced by the presence of numerous partner associations included around sixty children including 18 from the Medical-Psychological Center (CMP), 17 children from the special education and care service. home (Sessad), 8 children from the Cobraced association, 4 children from localized unit classes for educational inclusion (ULIS) and finally, around ten able-bodied children who came to join their friends with disabilities to take advantage of this day in nature dedicated to art. On the program, gwoka, a Guadeloupean musical genre played with drums with the Swali Ka association, a reading corner with Marie Jocelyne Arnell and her work “Ignacio and the mysterious egg” whose story is still a hit with children, coloring and a painting workshop to express one's artistic creation, ancestral games such as sack racing, chamboule-tout and molki, without forgetting the local fruit and vegetable blind test where the children discovered and tasted new foods for the first time flavors, sweet, bitter or tangy. There are many loyal partners from the associative sector who work to bring the events launched by Handynamic to fruition: Métimer, the Saint-Martin Gym Club, the Saint-Martin Nautical Club, the Saint-Martin Football League and Cobraced. The Handynamic association chaired by the kindly Aurélie Soucy would like to thank Crédit Mutuel, SunCool SXM and Office Fournitures for their unwavering support as well as the commitment of all the volunteers who contribute for a day to the joy and happiness of the children with disabilities. Looking forward to the next Handynamic event! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/handyculture-beau-succes-pour-la-seconde-edition/