HAPPY NEW YEAR 2024: Memorable New Year festivities in Marigot | FAXINFO

Thousands of people gathered on the Marigot seafront this Monday, January 1 to enjoy the festivities organized by the Community. To usher in this new year, the atmosphere was simply magical.

Continuing the organization put in place for the 2023 Christmas Village which took place from December 21 to 23, the main stage of the Peace Concert on January 1, 2024 overlooked the market square, around the kiosk, for a return with a traditional and friendly atmosphere. Hundreds of people, adults and children, sat on the steps to enjoy the show organized in partnership with Kalaboom Event. To mark the occasion, the Community decided to offer a “All in white” dress code to celebrate the new year, and the public responded in large numbers.

Young and old alike put on their prettiest white clothes, reinforcing the typical unity of Saint-Martin, with a release of white balloons during the evening. The festivities on the Marigot seafront began around 16 p.m. but peak attendance was reached around 20:30 p.m., as the fireworks approached. The first explosion of lights in the sky over Marigot took place at 21:20 p.m. True to its majestic reputation, the show lasted more than 9 minutes with cries of joy that resonated in the capital of Saint-Martin. The finale, still exceptional, had planned a major surprise for the public: fireworks fired off to the side for even more sensation. The amazement and wonder were indeed there. The crowd then refocused towards the market square to enjoy the Peace Concert which offered musical performances from many talented artists: Magics, Natisha Hanson, Shawn Wilkinson, Roxsy, Kenyons Baly, Malaïka Maxwell, Mirougia Richardson, Essynce, Shawn J, Compagnie O & co and Paul Emmanuel Musical School. The food trucks and activities for children planned nearby remained full until the end of the evening.

President Mussington's Wishes

Louis Mussington, president of the Community, took advantage of this January 1, 2024 to express his wishes, of which here are some extracts: “Let us start the new year in a spirit of unity, let our priority be to work together to build a Saint- Martin better for all.” From an economic point of view, Louis Mussington states that “we approach 2024 with renewed optimism about the prospects for our economic growth. (…) In the end, what matters most is that we have succeeded in restoring growth to the economy and that we have encouraged recent new investments.” In terms of 2024 prospects, the President of the Community adds that “throughout the year 2024, as a government, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fellow citizens. Ensuring the economic and financial stability of Saint-Martin will remain an important and constant objective of this mandate.” On the housing issue, dear to the population, Louis Mussington intends to “soon share with you some interesting announcements about our housing development plan, especially with regard to moderate-cost housing for the greatest number and probably , the provision of plots for the construction of individual houses. (…) I am optimistic about the future, because I know I can count on the cooperation, advice and acts of goodwill of so many citizens and civil society groups. I sincerely believe in the resourcefulness and resilience of Saint-Martin residents.” Before concluding with the words of the poet Rudyard Kipling, Louis Mussington recalled that “the time has come to unite and renew our trust in each other as we work together for a better future”. Wonderful year 2024 to all, may it bring you health, happiness and prosperity. _VX

