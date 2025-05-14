HEALTH / 0806 806 055: a freephone number to help you navigate complex care pathways | FAXINFO

This is a strong signal for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. Yesterday, Tuesday, May 13, at its Concordia premises, the Coordination Support Device (DAC) Northern Islands has officially launched its freephone number: 0806 806 055. This single entry point into the care coordination system aims to transform the healthcare experience in the overseas territories.

“This issue embodies a unique gateway to care coordination in our region,” said Ramona Connor, director of the DAC IDN. call, a solution”: this is the promise made by this system, open to all, patients and professionals alike.

Launched on January 1, 2024, the DAC IDN is one of the latest additions to the national network. It targets so-called complex situations : multiple pathologies, isolation, hospital discharges, loss of autonomy, chronic illnesses or neuro-evolutionary…Those affected or their relatives can call to benefit from concrete and personalized help.

Tailor-made support

“Our mission is to assess needs, direct patients to the right people, and coordinate care with primary care physicians,” explains Ramona Connor. This interface work relies on a multidisciplinary team and a strong local community network, mobilized to provide not only care but also social, psychological, and occupational support.

The toll-free number is accessible free of charge from 8 a.m. to 17 p.m.Outside of these hours, an answering machine allows you to leave a message without the risk of losing the call. Each request is qualified, recorded, and then forwarded to a course coordinator who ensures the link with professionals in the area.

During the opening morning, a real-life scenario demonstrated the effectiveness of the telephone service. At the same time, participants were able to visit the R2C-Cateplaie command center, attend a presentation of connected kits for nursing homes, which guarantee a more comprehensive service and optimized living comfort for users, and engage in a roundtable discussion.

The launch of this toll-free number reinforces a mission essential : guarantee equitable access to care, prevent disruptions in the pathway and make coordination a lever for inclusion. With this new tool, the DAC Îles du Nord, supported by R2C, asserts its role as facilitator, listening to all situations, whatever the age, pathology or difficulties encountered.

To better experience your health journey, only one number to remember : 0806 806 055. _Vx

