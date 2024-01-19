HEALTH: A round table on the Coordination Support System organized on January 27 at the CCISM | FAXINFO

At the initiative of the R2C association, a round table on the presentation of the DAC (Coordination Support System) is organized on Saturday January 27 from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m., at the CCISM of Concordia.

Already established in Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana, and in France, the support systems aim to provide concrete answers to health professionals and to encourage people to remain at home regardless of age or pathology. . Since January 1, 2024, the R2C association chaired by Dr Huidi TCHERO, orthopedic surgeon at the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center, has been authorized to carry out the missions of the DAC in the territory of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

The Coordination Support System is a single, free entry point for professionals and structures who deal with people in complex health and life situations to promote staying at home. Each DAC is made up of a multi-professional team (doctors, nurses, professional and family caregivers, social workers, etc.). It informs, guides and supports professionals, patients and those around them in complex situations. It provides them with concrete answers by assessing the situation and needs of the person, also offering a personalized, coordinated and supported health journey, in agreement with the treating doctor and in conjunction with professionals. The DAC can intervene with anyone in a complex situation regardless of their age or pathology requiring one-off or long-term coordination of routes, particularly at home.

In a context of population aging and a significant increase in chronic pathologies, the need to organize and coordinate between health actors is crucial. Hence the importance of the Coordination Support System which will be at the heart of discussions and exchanges between health professionals and the general public on Saturday January 27 in the premises of the CCISM. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-une-table-ronde-sur-le-dispositif-dappui-a-la-coordination-organisee-le-27-janvier-a-la-ccism/