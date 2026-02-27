HEALTH / Addictions and pregnancy: a poster to save lives | FAXINFO

It is a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 21, when the first participants push open the door of the Women’s HouseOpposite the church in Marigot, conversations begin gently over a shared breakfast. The atmosphere is studious yet warm. People come here. to understand, but also to act.

At the initiative of the association France Victims 978 and the Women’s Center, the structure responded to a call for projects from the Regional Health Agency (ARS). “We know that in Saint-Martin there are addiction problems, particularly with alcohol, with a high rate of fetal disability,” explains Aude Canale-Fatou, addiction specialist in charge of the project. The alcohol remains indeed the leading cause of non-genetic disability in France, due to its neurotoxic effects on the developing brain.

A campaign rooted in the reality of Saint-Martin

Before the brainstorming session begins, the participants fill out a QCMThe questions directly address the consumption of alcohol, cannabis or tobacco During pregnancy, the role of the expectant father, preconceived ideas or existing support resources. Upstream, a micro sidewalk had already helped to identify local perceptions. While many know that alcohol and pregnancy are incompatible, misunderstandings persist regarding cannabis. Furthermore, The reasons that drive consumption remain numerous.

addiction being a complex disease.



Create without judging, prevent without stigmatizing

A game for “break the ice”launches the dynamic. Quickly, tongues loosen and the multilingual debate The workshop opens. Then it’s time for creation. Divided into groups according to their native language and guided by three facilitators, about ten women imagine… a poster and a sloganThe issue at stake: formulate simple, clear, effective messageswhile opening a door to support, without judgementThe campaign will be rolled out in French, English, Spanish and Creoleand could inspire other overseas territories.

Beyond being a preventative tool, the participants become ambassadors of an essential message : Pregnancy = 0 alcohol, 0 tobacco, 0 cannabisOn an island where temptations abound, providing information and guidance can make all the difference. The visuals and slogans will be to be revealed soon to the people of Saint-Martin and healthcare professionals. A launch towards a broader mobilization, in service of the mothers and children of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-addictions-et-grossesse-une-affiche-pour-sauver-des-vies/