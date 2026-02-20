HEALTH / Addictions and pregnancy: last call to register for the collective challenge | FAXINFO

La prevention campaign against addictions among pregnant women will be officially launched this Saturday, February 21st at 9am, at the Women’s House in Marigot (opposite the church). On this occasion, an appeal is being made to the public to participate in a collective challenge: create a poster and a slogan representing Saint-Martin, its culture, its diversity and its strength.

French speakers, English speakers, and Spanish speakers are invited to take part in this participatory workshop, designed as a moment for exchange and creativity around a major public health issue. The objective is to to design a strong message, rooted in local reality, To raise awareness of the risks associated with addiction during pregnancy. Alcohol, tobacco, and drugs during pregnancy expose the child to serious risks. Alcohol is the leading cause of non-genetic intellectual disability in France.Tobacco and cannabis affect fetal development, potentially leading to prematurity, growth retardation, neurological disorders, withdrawal symptoms at birth, and long-term difficulties. The event aims to be friendly and open to all generations, over a sharing of ideas and a snack.

Registration: 0690 77 76 60

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-addictions-et-grossesse-dernier-appel-pour-sinscrire-au-defi-collectif/