HEALTH: An information evening on sickle cell disease organized on June 23 at the LC Fleming hospital | FAXINFO

As part of World Sickle Cell Disease Day, which is held every year on June 19, the "LIL'HOPE" and "MATERNITE ACTIVE" Associations are organizing an information evening for the general public on sickle cell disease, aimed at raise awareness of the disease and the treatment offered.

This awareness-raising event will take place on June 23, 2023 from 19 p.m. to 21:30 p.m. in the hall of the Louis Constant Fleming hospital center.

Little known to the general public, sickle cell disease is nevertheless the most common genetic disease in the world. Originally, the disease mainly affected the African continent, considered to be one of the original foci of the pathology. But with migratory movements, all countries are now affected by the scourge.

Sickle cell disease is characterized by an abnormality of hemoglobin, a protein present in red blood cells, which ensures the transport of oxygen in the blood. It causes patients to experience episodes of very painful attacks and anemia. Many affected patients need regular transfusions of packed red blood cells (RBCs): erythrocyte exchanges. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-une-soiree-dinformations-sur-la-drepanocytose-organisee-le-23-juin-a-lhopital-lc-fleming/