HEALTH / Art and psychiatry: a musical scene serving patients | FAXINFO

The hall of the psychiatric hospital Concordia University was transformed, for an hour, into a veritable music stage. For the second edition of the initiative Art for SciencePatients and caregivers shared a suspended moment, punctuated by the voices of Agathe and Albin, accompanied by guitars.



After one first experience last December With Agathe performing solo, this new encounter confirms the value of integrating art into healthcare settings. In front of the participants, including four hospitalized patientsThe duo offered a repertoire mixing covers and moments of free expression.



A therapeutic mediation that liberates speech

For Morgane, a psychiatric nurse, the effects are tangible: “We see benefits for our patients“We already offer musical activities here, but having artists with their instruments and a microphone is different.” She also emphasizes the importance of this opening to the outsidewhich allows patients, but also families and former hospitalized patients, to meet in a peaceful setting.

Beyond the simple concert, the initiative offers a unique space for expression. Some patients took to the microphone to sing about their own choices, sometimes revealing unexpected facets of themselves.A patient who didn’t speak started to sing”We discovered his voice for the first time,” the care team confided.

Anne-Claire, also a mental health nurse, emphasizes the therapeutic dimension: “It’s a good form of mediation for patients. Music channels emotions”Without judgment. Everyone can sing what they want, according to their feelings.” An approach that is in line with the music therapy, already implemented in numerous psychiatric hospitals. A highlight of this second edition was a musical reinterpretation of a Wiz Khalifa song, which saw a patient fully open up, singing with infectious energy. A simple scene, but one that revealed the impact of such initiatives: Art can be a real lever for healing, of expression and human connection.



Art as a continuation of care

Ce partnership with Art for Science is part of a broader dynamic, linked in particular to the Living Museum, where some former patients have already participated in art workshops. For current patients, if they are able to travel to Hope Estate where the Living Museum is located, minibus outing plans are being considered to reinforce this continuity. On a daily basis, several artistic works Art For Science on the benefits of art on the brain Some are displayed in the psychiatric wing, and others directly in the rooms. Thanks to the Velcro system, each patient can change them as they wish, according to their emotions and desires.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-art-et-psychiatrie-une-scene-musicale-au-service-des-patients/