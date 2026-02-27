HEALTH / Body Challenge SXM: when the body becomes a work of hope | FAXINFO

What if the body became a canvas to convey a powerful message? In Saint-Martin, the initiative SXM No Obesity launches the “Challenge 13 – Body Challenge”, a unique artistic project blending body paintingphotography and showcasing local talent.

The ambition is to celebrating the diversity of bodiesencouraging self-acceptance and raising awareness about health in a creative and caring wayHere, there are no standards or perfection. The body is seen as a story, a journey, a strength. Each creation will tell a personal story as much as a collective commitment.

To bring this challenge to life, the organizers are launching a call to artists Body painting specialists, photographers, videographers, makeup artists, musicians, and stylists are invited to join the adventure. Businesses, associations, and healthcare professionals can also partner with the project through logistical, material, or financial support.

Challenge 13 is part of the continuity of the educational program Led at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school by Akpéné Brégeaud, a culinary arts teacher. Initially developed with hospitality and catering students for promote a balanced dietToday, the project extends beyond the school setting to reach the entire population. Through social media campaigns, nutritional advice, and challenges accessible to all, SXM No Obesity aims to… fighting obesity without stigmatizingby promoting kindness, education, and self-esteem. _Vx

Info: akbregeaud@hotmail.fr

Instagram: @triomphons_de_l_obesite_sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-body-challenge-sxm-quand-le-corps-devient-oeuvre-despoir/