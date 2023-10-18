HEALTH: Conference on mental health this Wednesday, October 18 | FAXINFO

As part of the 34th edition of Mental Health Information Weeks, the Public Mental Health Establishment (EPSM) of Guadeloupe in partnership with the Saint-Martin Hospital Center is organizing a conference “The right to mental health for all ages” this Wednesday morning October 18, 2023 at the Grand Case Beach Club Hotel.

In its latest report on mental health published in June 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) published: “Committing to mental health means investing in a better life and future for all ( …). Mental health is a right. Each of us deserves to flourish.” Everyone has mental health, regardless of their age, state of health, living conditions and the social, societal and environmental contexts in which they live. Just like physical health, mental health varies over time. Recently, the health context has contributed to collective awareness of the existence of this mental health and the need to take care of it. Created in 1990, Mental Health Information Weeks are an annual event which aims to raise public awareness, inform them about the different approaches, bring together all the players in the sector but also help develop networks of solidarity and reflection. and mental health care and raise awareness of the systems that can provide local support or information. Open to the public, the event on Wednesday October 18 is an opportunity to think together about the solutions to be put in place collectively so that the right to mental health can be effective at all ages of life. Participants will therefore be welcomed at 8:30 a.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club Hotel. After the opening speeches, a conference led by Dr. Eynaud, honorary PH CHPsy will be held on the theme “Equal rights and health inequalities”. At 10:30 a.m., time for round tables: “Strengthening suicide prevention in the Northern Islands” with Caroline Chantrel, VIGILANS/3114 Guadeloupe Northern Islands project manager, “Perspectives of the Maison des Adolescents in the Northern Islands” with Raphaël Essers, senior executive of the MDA and “Tik Tok, Fornite… talk about anxiety! » with Jeremy Dabadie-Saujot, CMP Children and Adolescents psychologist from Marigot. The conference closes at 12:30 p.m. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-colloque-sur-la-sante-mentale-ce-mercredi-18-octobre/