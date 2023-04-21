HEALTH – CULTURE: A resounding success for the Art For Science conference | FAXINFO

On April 15, the Art For Science association organized a conference-exhibition on the benefits of art on the brain at the CCISM at the end of Artists' Week. The popular and captivating event brought together more than 150 people.

With the unprecedented presence of the World Health Organization, the event took place in the premises of the CCISM decorated by Bleu de Perse and adorned with 25 artistic works created on the theme of the brain, 30% of whose sales are donated to the Scientific Research. Mélanie Dal Gobbo, co-founder of Art For Science, traced the genesis of this association launched with her companion, Thomas Roubira, amputated from the left part of his brain and having regained speech thanks to art, who now watches on it live from the stars. The story, the strength and the empathy behind Art For Science are impressive in more ways than one: “If art is a powerful tool, our positivity is our red thread”. Returning to the actions promoted by the association, such as Art For Science Care in the presence of Christelle Nerzic, director of care at the hospital, or the donation of €7.500 made to the team of researchers of Professor and neurosurgeon Hugues Duffau, Mélanie Dal Gobbo intends to continue his work to raise awareness of the benefits of art on the brain, by reaching young people with Art For Science Kids and the greatest number with the new Art For Science Academy application. Isabelle Wachsmut, project manager at the WHO in charge of the Art Impact For Health and SDGs movement, intervened to bridge the gap between art and science: "While art does not replace treatment, it helps to achieve The well-being ".

By presenting different devices such as living museums or therapeutic art in hospitals and schools, the WHO representative inspired local artists to be actors of positive change in the community. Chloé Germentier presented by videoconference the creation of a special recovery issue of the magazine "Mozaïk" at the Philippe-Pinel National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry in Montreal with Karima Kahlaoui, psychologist and neuropsychologist, and eight patients who discovered the power of writing and illustration. Valentina Vento, delighted the assembly with a condensed lesson in art history by presenting works by Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Frida Khalo and Vincent Van Gogh. Four fiery artists often accused of madness who leave an indelible mark in their field. A poem written by Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, whose attachment to art and culture is well known, was read by Mélanie Dal Gobbo. The CCISM could not dream of a better end to the Week of Artists than this inspiring, unique and unifying event.

As Angèle Dormoy said: “the week has been extraordinary and Saint-Martin is playing in the big leagues! » _Vx

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-culture-franc-succes-pour-la-conference-art-for-science/