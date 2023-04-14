HEALTH – CULTURE: Conference on the benefits of art on the brain this Saturday at the CCISM | FAXINFO

As part of Artists' Week, which takes place from April 11 to 15 at the CCISM, the Art For Science association invites artists and the public to attend an exciting conference-exhibition in partnership with the World Health Organization. (WHO) this Saturday at 13 p.m. at the CCISM in Concordia.

The innumerable benefits of art on the brain no longer need to be proven. The Art For Science association, founded by Mélanie Dal Gobbo and Thomas Roubira, undertakes actions to raise awareness of the functioning of the brain, such as this conference-exhibition which will take place this Saturday, April 15 at the CCISM at the end of Artists' Week. From 13 p.m., the exhibition will be open to the public who will be able to discover the works of about fifteen Saint-Martin artists who are part of the Art For Science family. The works exhibited, created especially for the event and put on sale for the benefit of scientific research to which Art For Science contributes, will tell the story of the brain according to the perception of the artists who will be present to discuss with the public. At 14 p.m., the big conference will begin and will be moderated by Isabelle Wachsmut, WHO project manager in charge of the Art Impact For Health and SDGs movement, Karima Kahlaoui, psychologist and neuropsychologist at the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry Philippe-Pinel in Montreal and Mélanie Dal Gobbo, co-founder of the Art For Science association. The conference promises to be as rich as it is exciting in terms of both the presentations and the direct exchanges with the artists. It will be given in French with an English translation in the audioguides thanks to an interpreter. Because the subject of the brain is as unlimited as the benefits of art on health, master classes, free and accessible to all in partnership with the World Health Organization, will continue on Monday 17, Tuesday 18 and Wednesday April 19 with various and varied themes such as the fight against poverty through art (for associations, April 17 at 10 a.m. at Hope Estate), a meeting for economic actors wishing to become a patron of Art For Science (on April 17 April at 16:30 p.m. at Hope Estate, April 19 at 10 a.m. at Terres Basses), education and cerebral empowerment always thanks to art ((April 18 at 18 p.m. at Terres Basses), or a masterclass dedicated to health (April 18 at 19:30 p.m. in Terres Basses) and another on addictions (April 19 at 14 p.m. in Terres Basses). Find all the registration links for these events below.

Art and the Brain by Art For Science

Do not miss the events of this special week where the WHO is on our territory, 7 free events are offered to you (free you just have to register):

Conference – Exhibition Benefits of art on the brain / Benefits of art on health: Saturday April 15

Fighting poverty thanks to art / fight poverty through art: Monday April 17

Became an donnor / become a patron of Art For Science: Monday, April 17 hope Estate 4:40 pm

Becaming a donnor / becoming a patron of Art For Science: Wednesday, April 19 Terre Basse villa Jasper 10 am

Improve education thanks to art / better grow thanks to art: Tuesday, April 18

Better health thanks to art / better health thanks to art: Tuesday, April 18

Fighting addiction thanks to art / fight against addictions thanks to art: Wednesday, April 19

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-culture-conference-sur-les-bienfaits-de-lart-sur-le-cerveau-ce-samedi-a-la-ccism/