HEALTH – CULTURE / “Thank you for opening this magical place”: the Living Museum’s momentum | FAXINFO

In just three months of existence, the Living Museum of Saint-Martin stands out as a unique space for therapeutic expression, accessible to all. Supported by the Art For Science association, this place of art and resilience has welcomed 408 visits between its opening on January 6 and April 6.

A figure revealing the growing enthusiasm for this social utility project, which offers everyone, young people, adults, isolated or vulnerable people, the opportunity to transform their wounds into creation. Of these 408 visits, 278 were made by women and 153 by men, with a majority of adults (322 compared to 115 minors). The average attendance varies from two to eight visits per person per month, proof that the beneficiaries find lasting support there. All neighborhoods of the island are represented, including the most vulnerable such as Quartier d'Orléans or Sandy Ground. Three beneficiaries came from Saint-Barthélemy, and several were homeless or in emergency accommodation. shuttle, requested 4 to 6 times per week, guarantees equitable access to all, particularly to people with reduced mobility.

The reasons for this growing attendance are multiple: need forexpress an emotion, break the isolation, fight against an addiction, or stimulate cognitive abilities“I feel calm,” says one beneficiary. Others speak of the benefits of this “place that includes everyone,” or of “finding the motivation to reconnect with others.”

This first-quarter report confirms that the Living Museum is not just an artistic space: it is a tool for support, care, and social connection deeply rooted in the needs of the region. _Vx

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu/living-museum/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-culture-merci-davoir-ouvert-ce-lieu-magique-lelan-du-living-museum/