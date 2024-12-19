HEALTH – EDUCATION: The Red Cross at the heart of educational establishments | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the partnership agreement between the National Education and the French Red Cross was renewed for three years. Signed by Vice-Chancellor Harry Christophe and Émilie Anton, Territorial Director of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy for the French Red Cross, it aims to inform, prevent and support students, from kindergarten to high school, on topics related to health and personal development.

This new version, enhanced since its first signature in 1, allows Red Cross staff to intervene directly in schools on various topics: mental health, the fight against addictions (screens, social networks), bullying, consent and sexual health. Adapted according to age, these regular interventions take place at least once a month and can be adjusted according to the specific needs of the students. At the same time, the Red Cross is strengthening its work with the school doctor and nurses. Targeted actions are also carried out on its premises, such as anonymous support for minors, particularly on domestic violence, often entrusted to classmates rather than adults. With a team made up of a psychologist and two specialized assistants, the Red Cross is establishing itself as a key partner for national education, in order to respond to public health issues and support

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-education-la-croix-rouge-au-coeur-des-etablissements-scolaires/