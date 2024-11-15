HEALTH: Everything you need to know about motherhood | FAXINFO

The Maternité Active association is launching the “Open House around maternity” week from November 18 to 22 at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Center to discover a whole journey around the future mother, the parents and the child.

The program for these 5 days includes a visit to the various departments, numerous thematic workshops, information stands and the opportunity to talk with health professionals. The week will end on November 22 with the big raffle and musical entertainment. _Vx

Information and full program: Facebook – Active Maternity

