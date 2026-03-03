HEALTH – FAMILIES / MSF: A single number to guide and support users | FAXINFO

Good news for the residents of Quartier d’Orléans: the House of Solidarity and Families (MSF) can now be reached by telephone. This local reception point thus strengthens its accessibility for users facing social difficulties or seeking support.



A local public service at the heart of families

MSF’s mission is to guarantee a equitable access to social protection and to promote the well-being of families in the territory of Saint-Martin. It brings together two essential services. Local Social Action (ASP) provides reception, guidance, and support to individuals and families in vulnerable situations. Maternal and Child Protection (PMI), for its part, carries out prevention and monitoring actions with the pregnant women and children aged 0 to 6 years.

Users and partners can contact MSF at 0590 77 53 33 or go directly to number 11 rue de Coralita in Quartier d’Orléans. Free public serviceThe structure aims to offer listening, information and support at all ages of life.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-familles-msf-un-numero-unique-pour-orienter-et-accompagner-les-usagers/