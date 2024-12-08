HEALTH / HIV in Saint-Martin: current situation and outlook | FAXINFO

Last Monday, the day after World AIDS Day, a conference organized by AIDES Saint-Martin brought together health professionals and associations to discuss issues related to HIV in SXM and SBH. Among the speakers, doctors François Bissuel, Olivo and Rouquette, as well as representatives from Corevih, the Red Cross, SAFE, AIDES and the hospital, gave a worrying but hopeful assessment.

In 2023, the hospital was monitoring 464 patients living with HIV, the majority of whom were women (240) and two minors. The average age of patients is 58 years for women and 59 years for men, with 219 people over 60 years old. The average duration of HIV positivity is 17 years. The main populations concerned are from Haiti (50,65%) and France (23,06%).

Prevention, treatments and perspectives

Prevention remains a challenge, particularly in the face of the rise in STIs such as syphilis and chlamydia. Condoms remain essential, but innovations such as biannual injectable PrEP promise to further reduce transmissions. The principle of “undetectable = untransmittable” is a reminder that well-followed treatment eliminates the risk of transmission. With a growing number of aging patients suffering from comorbidities, care requires increased collaboration between hospitals and general practitioners. Speakers also stressed the importance of breaking down stigmas and improving resources to consolidate prevention and care in the territory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-vih-a-saint-martin-etat-des-lieux-et-perspectives/