HEALTH: Increase in the number of dengue cases in St Martin | FAXINFO

For several weeks, the Health Agency of Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy and Santé Publique France (SPF) have noted an increase in the number of confirmed cases of dengue in the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

By way of illustration, 146 suggestive cases were recorded in week 42 in Saint-Martin and 31 in Saint-Barthélemy (in week 41, there were respectively 63 and 11 suggestive cases); a notable acceleration compared to previous weeks. This unfortunately causes trips to the emergency room, or even EVASAN to Guadeloupe.

Faced with this emerging epidemic, the Health Agency of Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy renews its message of mobilization against the biting mosquito which ensures the transmission of the disease from a sick person to a person who is still unharmed.

Thus, the recommendations “empty, overturn, throw away” all containers of stagnant water are more necessary than ever (even more so during this period of intense rain) and concern us all, both at the individual level and at the community level. at the collective level, to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

As a reminder, a glass of water can contain more than 100 mosquito larvae!

We remind you that in the event of the appearance of suggestive symptoms (high fever and/or headaches and/or aches, etc.):

– it is important to consult a doctor and avoid taking aspirin and anti-inflammatories,

– it is recommended to use anti-mosquito body products, long clothing, mosquito nets to limit transmission to those around you.

For any additional health-related information, you can contact the ARS: 0590.27.90.88

For any report of nuisances linked to stagnant water, illegal dumping, a malfunctioning wastewater treatment plant or a problem linked to sanitation, you must contact your local authority so that they can put an end to the nuisance.

