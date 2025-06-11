HEALTH / Launch of the GEM Living Museum: new support for mental health | FAXINFO

The Living Museum of Saint-Martin invites healthcare professionals, social workers, and local associations to an information meeting on the launch of the Mutual Support Group (GEM), a program dedicated to people affected by mental health disorders.

This new structure, supported by the ARS and Bosco Horizon, will open its doors at Hope Estate to support young adults from the age of 18 and people with mental disabilities, head trauma, neurodevelopmental disorders or those on the autism spectrum.

Designed as a place of reconstruction, the GEM Living Museum aims to create a supportive community where beneficiaries can take back control of their lives, in a caring environment that fosters autonomy, social connection, and personal expression. It is a space that complements existing medical and social services, in which users become active participants in their recovery journey.

Care, social support, and inclusion stakeholders are invited to learn more about this project at a luncheon on Thursday, June 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 13:30 p.m., at the Living Museum in Hope Estate. This is an essential opportunity for discussion to better understand how the GEM works and to consider future collaborations with local organizations. _VX

inscriptions: gem-livingmuseumsxm@artforscience.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-lancement-du-gem-living-museum-un-nouveau-soutien-pour-la-sante-mentale/