HEALTH / Living Museum: A very positive assessment for its first year | FAXINFO

At a breakfast meeting with its partners last Tuesday, the Living Museum reviewed a year rich in art and well-being. Working primarily with healthcare and social service organizations, the museum, located in Hope Estate, remains open to all. For this new year of artistic support, the team presented its projects following a conference on brain plasticity and a brief recap of the past year .



Opened in early 2025 by the Art For Science (AFS) association, the Living Museum welcomed 1,558 visitors, far exceeding expectations. “The goal was to welcome between 300 and 600 visitors… so we’re very happy!” says Mélanie Dal Gobbo, co-founder of the association, with a smile. The workshops are attended primarily by women (69%), but also by children (26%).



Unlike other Living Museums around the world, which primarily serve people with mental health conditions, the one in Saint-Martin brings together a diverse range of people: individuals with disabilities, those on the autism spectrum, isolated individuals, children from disadvantaged neighborhoods, families receiving social assistance, and casual visitors who enjoy creating. For Mélanie Dal Gobbo, this social diversity is one of the hallmarks of the project’s success: “It’s now part of what people come here for, sometimes even before the workshops: meeting others and socializing.” To make it easier for everyone to attend, the association organizes transportation twice a week for participants who cannot travel independently or live too far away.



La sociabilisation et l’autonomie sont aussi les objectifs du nouveau Mutual Support Group (GEM) porté par AFS. Ce type de groupe, soutenu par l’Agence régionale de santé (ARS), permet à des personnes vulnérables d’organiser elles-mêmes des sorties : cinéma, restaurant ou kayak. Les adhérents disposent d’un budget qu’ils gèrent avec l’aide de l’équipe du musée. Une participation symbolique est demandée, mais si certains n’en ont pas les moyens, ils trouvent ensemble des solutions. Lors d’un récent événement, ils ont par exemple fabriqué et vendu de la limonade pour financer une sortie au cinéma.



Pour cette nouvelle année, l’équipe souhaite poursuivre les projets engagés, notamment organiser une fois par mois des ateliers d’art de la scène (théâtre, danse, musique), et développer des expositions permanentes et temporaires « pour encore plus incarner l’aspect musée », explique la co-fondatrice. Le 25 avril prochain, le Living Museum célébrera son premier anniversaire avec un atelier de street art sur l’une des façades du musée et la possibilité d’acheter des œuvres pour, au minimum, un euro symbolique. _DR







Le Living Museum est ouvert du lundi au jeudi et le samedi matin. Plus d’infos : https://www.artforscience.eu/art-for-science-museum/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-living-museum-un-bilan-tres-positif-pour-sa-premiere-annee/