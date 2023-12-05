HEALTH: Medical-psychological emergency training at the Grand Case Beach Club | FAXINFO

The Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center is organizing training this week on the psycho-traumatic syndrome clinic and the medico-psychological emergency cell system (CUMP).

The medico-psychological emergency system was set up following the attack of July 25, 1995 at the Saint-Michel RER station, in order to ensure the care of victims confronted with a psycho-traumatic event. Indeed, disasters cause not only physical injuries, but also individual or collective psychological injuries, immediate or delayed, acute or chronic. These victims require emergency care in the same way as the physically injured. When a psycho-traumatic event occurs, the rapid intervention of psychiatrists, psychologists and nurses previously trained and integrated into urgent medical aid units must guarantee satisfactory immediate and post-immediate care for victims and allow for avoid the onset of post-traumatic stress disorders. Supported by the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center, the educational week will be held in collaboration with the training organization “Transfaire” from Tuesday December 5 to Friday December 8, 2023. It will take place at the Grand Case Beach Club located at 21 rue de Petite Plage . This training is intended primarily for those who would like to integrate the system of medical-psychological emergency units (CUMP), and those who wish to be informed, in order to be all operational during natural disasters or exceptional events. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-formation-a-lurgence-medico-psychologique-au-grand-case-beach-club/