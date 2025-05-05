HEALTH / Meeting on autism in Quartier d’Orléans: a key moment of awareness | FAXINFO

On Thursday, April 24, a information meeting on autism was held in the multi-activity room of the Les Palmerais residence, in Quartier d'Orléans. Organized by the Up Rising Social Center, the initiative brought together a twenty participants, including parents, professionals and people wishing to learn more about this disorder, which is still too little understood by the majority.

The exchange began with a general presentation of the structures of the medico-social by Didier Witczak, territorial director ofOVE Caribbean, before giving way to the personal testimony by Samuel Lienafa, parent of a child withautismA particularly memorable moment, which allowed participants to enter into the often complex daily lives of the families concerned.

The UEMA team (Autism Preschool Teaching Unit), composed of Anne Chauveau, specialist educator, Agathe Bardonnet, psychomotor therapist, and Laura Salmon, educational instructor, then took over to detail the care systems for young children, providing concrete insights into the actions carried out in Saint-Martin. Public involvement was strong, particularly during the question and answer session that followed, demonstrating the interest and need for information.

The meeting concluded with informal discussions and networking between the families and professionals present. Through this event, the Social Up Rising Center reaffirms its commitment to supporting families, raising awareness, supporting them, and promoting access to information in our region.

