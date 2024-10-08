HEALTH / Neurofeedback Conference: Awaken your brain potential | FAXINFO

The Antilles Guyane Neurofeedback Practitioners Federation is organizing a conference on Tuesday, October 8 at 18:30 p.m. at the CCISM dedicated to the brain training method called neurofeedback.

Neurofeedback is an innovative technique that improves brain functions in real time. Used in various fields, from personal well-being to sports and professional performance, this method offers concrete solutions to better manage stress, improve concentration, memorization and optimize cognitive performance. During this conference, which is open to all and with free admission, David Doucet, director of the dynamic neurofeedback clinic, official "advanced" instructor and NeurOptimal representative, will share his knowledge and experiences. He will discuss the principles of neurofeedback, its practical applications and the benefits it can bring. On the program, introduction to neurofeedback, testimonials and case studies, and question-and-answer session. _Vx

Info: Paul – 06 90 56 58 13

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-conference-de-neurofeedback-eveillez-votre-potentiel-cerebral/