HEALTH: Philippe Luccioni-Michaux sets the course for the ARS in the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

Appointed on February 25th to head theRegional Health Agency of Guadeloupe, Philippe Luccioni-Michaux presented, during a visit to Saint-Martin, the major priorities of its action in the Northern IslandsIn office since March 9, he intends to increase his travels every two months to “immerse himself in local realities”.



At the heart of the concerns: the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital CenterWeakened by chronic instability (six directors in six years), the institution is going through a new period of turbulence after the dismissal of its directorSébastien Galleyn. An interim role is being filled by the finance director, Bruno Carrière, pending a new appointment.

“The priority is to stabilize governance“,” insisted Philippe Luccioni-Michaux, mentioning a one-month deadline to select a new candidate for the management position via the National Management Centre (CNGThe objective: to restore clear processes, strengthen transparency and give teams greater visibility.

Beyond that, the ARS wants to hire targeted investments Improvements to medication storage, development of day care services, and consideration of integrating an imaging center are all projects currently on hold.



Major projects in Saint-Barth and Saint-Martin

Another major issue: the reconstruction of the Saint-Barthélemy hospitalThe project, long delayed by land issues, has now been the subject of a recent compromise between the local authority and the institution, which appears to pave the way for its relaunch.

In Saint-Martin, the the question of aging is also essential. A mission is underway to define the outlines of a future Ehpadwhose capacity could reach 70 places compared to 40 today. But for the Regional Health Agency (ARS), which supports the existing structure, the issue goes beyond accommodation: it is about developing home support and to better support caregivers.

Philippe Luccioni-Michaux insisted on the need to strengthen cooperation between the hospital structures of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemyin order to limit medical evacuations in Guadeloupe and improve the provision of care such as the delivery of blood bags, which are non-existent in the emergency department of Saint-Barth.



Water and human resources

In a context of tensions over water supplyThe possibility of using water produced on the Dutch side is being studied. The Regional Health Agency (ARS) aims to vigilant on sanitary quality, with some analyses in progress to guarantee potability.

When questioned about the sensitive issue of Dr. TcheroThe new director declined to comment: “To be transparent, I have a blind spot; I’m not aware of all the details.” territorial director of the Northern Islands of the ARSPaul Guibert, for his part, hopes that this is “an isolated case.” A comprehensive overhaul will therefore require significant work on human resources and a complete overhaul of procedures within our hospital. “We need to roll up our sleeves,” summarized the CEO, aware of the challenges ahead.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-philippe-luccioni-michaux-fixe-le-cap-de-lars-dans-les-iles-du-nord/