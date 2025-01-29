HEALTH: Preventing children from overexposing themselves to screens | FAXINFO

The Department of Health, Prevention and Maternal and Child Protection is organizing a conference on the risks of children's overexposure to screens. This event will take place on Saturday, February 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Marigot Local Mission.

As part of the maternal and child protection (PMI) missions, prevention actions are organized at national and local level and carried out with parents and staff of Saint-Martin nurseries.

To close this public awareness campaign, a conference on the risks of children's overexposure to screens will be held on February 1 at 9 a.m., in the Pélican room of the local mission, located on rue de Hollande in Marigot. The presentation will be given by a pediatric nurse and a doctor from the PMI, in the presence of early childhood professionals.

Parents are invited to participate in this free conference, in order to learn about the risks of overexposure to screens and take the necessary measures to keep their children occupied in other ways.

The Department of Health, Prevention and Maternal and Child Protection is counting on the presence of parents in large numbers!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-prevenir-la-surexposition-des-enfants-aux-ecrans/