HEALTH – PREVENTION: About fifty people made aware of the use of the defibrillator | FAXINFO

As part of her training for the State Diploma of Youth, Popular Education and Sport – Development of projects, Territories and Networks (DE JEPS DTR) set up by the Collectivity, Géraldine Magnat has concretized her project “ 4 minutes for 1 life” on June 17 and 18.

Supported by the AFPS978 association, the Prefecture, the Tourist Office, the GRETA, the CREPS and the Collectivity, Géraldine Magnat's project has made it possible to raise the awareness of around fifty people about the use of the defibrillator and the right actions to adopt. in the event of a nearby heart attack. The public, made up of adults and children aged 5 to 17, was curious and attentive. The awareness-raising operation took place in the morning on the two days of the Sea Festival in Grand-Case. The officials also lent themselves to the game on Saturday, listening to Géraldine's instructions in the event of cardiac arrest: call 15 (SAMU), check that an unconscious victim is breathing thanks to the movements of the abdomen, use the defibrillator with the apply the two patches and apply the instructions given by the device. This is followed by the demonstration of cardiac massage: perform 30 chest compressions with two hands on an adult, following the rhythm of the famous Bee Gees song "Stayin' Alive", which is none other than the name of the application that lists now the defibrillators available in the territory. 22 people also scanned the application's QR code during the operation. The use of a defibrillator in the first minutes increases the chances of survival by 85% according to the CFRC (French Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Council).

Thanks to Géraldine Magnat, part of the Saint-Martin population is now able to adopt the right actions on an adult, a child or a baby in the event of a heart attack. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-prevention-une-cinquantaine-de-personnes-sensibilisees-a-lutilisation-du-defibrillateur/