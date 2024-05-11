HEALTH – PREVENTION: Information workshop on shaken baby syndrome | FAXINFO

The Up Rising social center in Quartier d'Orléans is organizing this Saturday, May 11 at 16 p.m. an information workshop on shaken baby syndrome which affects, according to the High Authority of Health, 500 children between two and four months each year in France.

Shaken baby syndrome refers to head trauma resulting in brain damage that occurs when a young child is violently shaken. Those under one year old (and especially under 6 months old) are the most affected by this form of abuse. When a baby is shaken, brain, eye, and spinal cord damage can occur even if the child's head is not shocked. Indeed, infants and young children have relatively large and heavy heads compared to their bodies. Their neck muscles are weak and their brains are still developing. It is therefore more sensitive and likely to be injured by a shock. Most often, this tragedy happens when the person taking care of the child is exasperated by his crying. A healthy baby can cry 2 to 3 hours a day for various reasons: hunger, wet diaper, uncomfortable position, need for a cuddle, boredom, fatigue, etc. By offering this prevention and information workshop, the Up Rising social center in Quartier d'Orléans will give you all the keys to calming your child in the best conditions. Shaken baby syndrome is a medical emergency and the tragedies can be avoided: one in ten victims die from this syndrome and three-quarters have serious long-term after-effects according to Public Health France. The workshop this Saturday, May 11, led by a childcare nurse, will take place in the premises of the social center at 16 p.m. A symbolic euro will be requested from participants. As places are limited, registration is recommended. _VX

Info and registrations: 05 90 877 553 or 06 90 414 591 – contact@semtaroute.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-prevention-atelier-dinformation-sur-le-syndrome-du-bebe-secoue/