HEALTH: Raising awareness of obesity at the Hervé Williams school | FAXINFO

As part of the SXM No Obesity project, Hervé Williams Primary School hosted awareness workshops aimed at educating young students about good eating practices and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Students in CP, CE1 and CE2 classes participated in interactive and educational activities. Each session began with watching a short video followed by a discussion to explain the basics of a balanced diet. Then, students were invited to compose their ideal plate using photos representing different foods. This activity allowed them to understand the ideal distribution: half vegetables, a quarter protein and a quarter carbohydrates, while insisting on moderation of sweets and sugary drinks.

They were also offered a blind tasting workshop, with citrus fruits and healthy drinks, to awaken their five senses while making them aware of beneficial food alternatives. Finally, the facilitators questioned the students about their eating habits and their lifestyle, addressing themes such as hydration, sleep, and the importance of physical activity.

An initiative that goes beyond schools

Led by Akpéné Brégeau, a teacher at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, the SXM No Obesity project supported by the Collectivité has expanded to reach a wider audience. Through challenges on social networks, educational videos, and simple exercises, the project seeks to encourage Saint-Martin residents to adopt a balanced lifestyle and lift the taboos surrounding obesity, while raising awareness from a young age, because tomorrow's health begins with today's education. _VX

Facebook: Fight against obesity sxm

Instagram: let's_triumph_over_obesity_sxm

Light and tasty fusion cuisine to discover on Thursday February 20

Discover a healthy, fusion and light menu in 7 courses. Join the SXM No Obesity team on Thursday, February 20 at 19 p.m. at the Daniella Jeffry high school's educational restaurant in Concordia for a unique culinary experience with a tasting menu at €30. Trilogy of appetizers, pumpkin velouté, tuna tataki with sesame seeds, poultry stuffed with chorizo, exquisite dessert and crazy fruits, that's enough to make you salivate. Don't miss this evening combining innovative flavors and well-being, prepared by their talented students!

Info and reservations: 06 90 32 95 42

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-sensibilisation-a-lobesite-a-lecole-herve-williams/