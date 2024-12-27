HEALTH / Reconnection and mutual aid: a look back at the annual VEISS event | FAXINFO

Vitiligo Educate Inspire and Support SXM (VEISS) recently held its 3rd annual Health and Wellness Mini Weekend at the Grand Case Beach Club, a must-attend event to raise awareness, inspire and support those living with vitiligo.

On Friday night, a Cocktail Mixer kicked off the evening, followed by a panel discussion discussing the challenges and triumphs of the vitiligo community. Martine Beldor, in charge of community life, was on hand to encourage this initiative based on mutual aid and tolerance, values ​​dear to VEISS. Saturday morning began with a moving tribute to Ruby Bute before moving on to guided wellness exercises. Participants explored practical tools such as journaling and techniques for letting go, focusing on oneself and cultivating resilience. Speakers included notable figures such as Vastia P. Sylvester and Briya Fitzgerald, founders of Colorful Connections Inc., as well as Dr. Ann Marlin Evans, Dr. Ife Badejo, Mike Ferrier and Liesa Euton.

VEISS, thanks to the commitment of the entire team and volunteers, reminded us that every challenge can be a source of strength and inspiration. These two days were intended to promote compassion, explore one's inner strength and raise awareness around vitiligo: a successful bet!

VEISS in Cairo

The 4th edition of VIPOC (Vitiligo International Patient Organisations Conference), held in Cairo from 13 to 15 December, brought together 30 participants from 15 countries to unite efforts and research in the service of vitiligo patients. The programme included many enriching exchanges and discussions on treatments and their access. Gerline Isaac, founder of the VEISS association, spoke to highlight the challenges of patients and promote better collaboration between doctors and patients, contributing to this international collective momentum. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-reconnexion-et-entraide-retour-sur-levenement-annuel-de-v-e-i-s-s/