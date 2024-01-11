HEALTH SECTION / Women’s hearts: a silent epidemic | FAXINFO

Cardiovascular diseases, long perceived as a male threat, have taken an alarming turn, becoming the leading cause of death among women.

With 26% of deaths attributed to these conditions, they are six times more important than breast cancer. Behind these worrying figures lies a series of risk factors, little-known symptoms, and inequalities in care. Unfortunately, the Northern Isles are no exception.

What is a cardiovascular risk factor (CVDRF)?

A CVRF is something that increases the chance of having health problems related to the heart and blood vessels, such as heart disease and stroke. They make these problems more likely. There are several types of CVRD, some of which are lifestyle-related (such as smoking, stress, poor diet or lack of exercise) and others which are linked to age and medical history (such as hypertension, diabetes or family history). The more CVRF you have, the higher your risk of developing cardiovascular problems.

A real epidemiological emergency

One of the first striking findings is that more than 80% of women aged 45 and over have at least 2 cardiovascular risk factors, surpassing men of the same age. The inhabitants of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy are no exception, on the contrary…

In 2013, in Saint-Martin, the mortality rate from diseases of the circulatory system was 253/100.000 (in Saint-Barthélemy: 222), a figure higher than in Guadeloupe (206) or in mainland France (192). . Those under 65 in the Northern Islands are significantly affected by premature mortality 39/100.000 in Saint-Martin compared to mainland France (24).

Loss of luck and unrecognized symptoms

A succession of losses of opportunity explains this cardiovascular epidemic among women. Misleading symptoms play a key role. Heart attacks in women include palpitations, back pain, difficulty breathing, nausea and severe fatigue. These unrecognized symptoms can lead to a late diagnosis. For stroke, there is disorientation/confusion, mental disturbances and headaches. Women contact 15 or go to the emergency room an average of 26 minutes later than men, which can have serious consequences.

Tobacco, overweight, hypertension and contraception

The number of female smokers increased by 36% (45-54 years) and 92% (55-64 years) between 2000 and 2016. Overweight is increasing by 21% (40-54 years). Nearly one in two 45-year-old women suffer from high blood pressure (hypertension). When it comes to tobacco and contraception, it is crucial to quit smoking rather than the pill. Their association can be dramatic with a risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), myocardial infarction (MI) and stroke. Diabetes increases cardiovascular risk more in women than in men. The stress associated with modern women's lives also plays a major role.

Three key moments in women's lives

Prevention can focus on three key moments: contraception, pregnancy, and menopause. To look for other additional risks such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, early age of first period before 11 years or late after 16 years, and ovarian failure before 40 years. Hormonal treatments must be discussed systematically at the time of contraception and menopause. Pregnancy is an underutilized opportunity to identify women at risk, monitor them and reduce cardiovascular disease in the future. Raising awareness among women is possible and necessary during these periods.

Prevention-Prevention-Prevention

We can't repeat it enough: taking care of your heart means eating healthily, reducing alcohol consumption, including a portion of fresh fruits and vegetables in each meal, reducing the consumption of industrial sugar, and moving for at least 30 minutes per day. day, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular mortality by 30%. Cardiovascular disease in women is a public health problem. The creation of cardio-gynecological care pathways, the improvement of medical practices, raising awareness among women and the involvement of public authorities are necessary to reduce this epidemic.

Take care of yourself and your heart. _FS

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rubrique-sante-le-coeur-des-femmes-une-epidemie-silencieuse/