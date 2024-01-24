HEALTH SECTION / Words from the Doc: Will you try Dry January? | FAXINFO

“Dry January” grows in popularity with each passing year, prompting more and more people to take on the challenge of abstaining from alcohol for the entire month of January. In Saint-Martin, a paradise of pleasures and addictions, alcohol consumption is greatly facilitated by attractive prices and very present advertising incentives.

This trend, born in the United Kingdom, has quickly spread across the world and has been supported in France since 2019 by numerous prevention associations. This approach allows us to draw attention to the benefits for physical and mental health of this break from alcohol and to question its connection and its relationship with this substance. In France, the sale of alcoholic beverages is worth more than 19 billion euros, which even leads certain associations and doctors to criticize the state's inaction to support Dry January.

Yes, alcohol is a drug.

Please note that alcohol is a psychoactive drug, modifying behavior in the same way as cannabis, cocaine or heroin, and whose legality is not at all obvious depending on the times, countries and ages of consumers. . In France, epidemiological surveys estimate that around 8% of French people aged 18 to 75 present a high risk of dependence and chronic diseases due to their excessive consumption. With more than 80.000 consultations per year for an alcohol problem, with its physical and psychological dependence, with its demonstrated neuro-toxicity, with its significant social danger (including domestic and road violence to name just a few), the Excessive and/or daily alcohol consumption no longer has anything to prove regarding its toxic and dangerous nature for individuals and society.

What if we tried without it?

Beyond the idea of ​​offsetting holiday excesses, Dry January offers an opportunity to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol. Participants often experience improvements in their sleep, energy and concentration. Additionally, it can be an effective way to support health-related resolutions made at the beginning of the year.

Social media plays a key role in popularizing Dry January, allowing participants to share experiences, support each other and find creative non-alcoholic alternatives. More and more bars and restaurants are also offering non-alcoholic options, responding to the growing demand for healthier choices, some major historical alcoholic beverage brands do not want to miss the turn and are also offering non-alcoholic versions of their flagship drink .

Consumption not so trivial

However, some experts point out that Dry January may not be suitable for everyone, especially when quitting alcohol. Indeed, alcohol withdrawal is one of the most dangerous withdrawals for health, with in certain cases a life-threatening risk, due to the risk of convulsions. It is essential to promote a culture of moderation throughout the year rather than limiting it to just one month. In a world of overabundance that will soon be over, some people are trying to opt for healthier and more sober behaviors. This initiative provokes a healthy reflection on alcohol consumption habits because it is not necessary to drink every day to realize that you have a problem with alcohol.

And you ? Have you tried not drinking alcohol for a period of time? Does it seem difficult or even impossible to enjoy yourself or have fun without a drink in your hand?

If you have questions about your alcohol consumption, talk to your doctor. Take care of yourself. _FS

In Saint-Martin:

CSAPA 05 90 87 01 17, 26 rue Félix Eboué

Louis Constant Fleming Hospital, CMP- Addictology Consultation

Alcoholics Anonymous -Marigot, AIDES association 17 rue du Spring (Sat 17-18 p.m.)

Alcoholics Anonymous – Red Cross Airport Road (Mon-Wed-Fri 18-19 p.m.)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rubrique-sante-les-mots-du-doc-tenterez-vous-le-dry-january/