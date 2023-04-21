HEALTH section / Words from the Doc: Women’s health episode 3 ENDOMETRIOSIS: an unknown that hurts… | FAXINFO

Endometriosis is a disease that is too little known to the medical world and the general public. Yet one in ten women suffers from it. Recommendations healthcare professionals and new associations are working to make this complex disease, which affects 190 million women and adolescent girls around the world, visible. Endometriosis is one of the first causes of infertility in women, it is essential to increase awareness of the disease, in order to guarantee effective prevention, early diagnosis and better care.

Definition and reminder

A woman's hormonal cycle lasts an average of 28 days and involves 4 hormones released by the brain and ovaries. It prepares the female body for pregnancy. In the uterus, the endometrium is a layer of mucous membranes that thickens to accommodate a possible egg. If there is no fertilization, the endometrium is expelled by uterine contractions for 3 to 7 days: these are the periods. Endometriosis is a dysfunction where this endometrial-like tissue lodges in different places outside the uterus and is influenced by hormones with each menstrual cycle.

The emergency is pain: the pill is not only contraceptive

Symptoms of endometriosis have a major impact on quality of life with repercussions on personal and marital, professional and social life. It can affect all ages (from puberty) and impact after menopause. Women suffer from sharp and intense pain during or outside of menstruation, during sexual intercourse and during needs. You can have bloating, nausea and fatigue, depression, anxiety and often infertility. The management is done by the general practitioner: an appropriate pill and painkillers can effectively relieve the symptoms. We explore with radiological examinations such as ultrasound and MRI according to established codes – provide protection after the examination – and can be performed during menstruation. The gynecologist's opinion comes later.

Years for a diagnosis

Patients can wander for several years before obtaining a diagnosis and appropriate care. This delay is due to the lack of information from professionals, the unspoken about periods and the trivialization of pain during them. All of this prevents women and those around them from knowing how to quantify and identify abnormally painful periods, from consulting and being heard. Endometriosis is one of the leading causes of infertility in women. Communication and sex education are essential.

A new endometriosis sector in the Saint Martin Santé association

There is no cure for endometriosis, all treatment is aimed at controlling symptoms and restoring an optimal quality of life to women affected. It is a so-called multidisciplinary medical and non-medical care. The possibilities are limited depending on the territory and endometriosis quickly brings up the problem of menstrual precariousness.

But there is hope because a new branch of the Saint Martin Santé association will open in the coming weeks to welcome women of all ages suffering from endometriosis. On the model of Likid Chocolat, an association based in Guadeloupe since 2018, this new reception aims to offer a non-medical space for listening and sharing, information and prevention workshops as well as a section of adapted physical activities. and psychological, nutritional and even social support.

Ladies, ladies, if your periods prevent you from leading your normal life and if taking Doliprane is not enough, talk about it!

Talk about your cycles:

Saint Martin Health Association: 0801 10 88 99/05 90 77 43 90

contact@saintmartinsante.fr

Maternal and child protection: 0590 87 93 22 / pmi@com-saint-martin.fr

Treating physicians

Midwives

To your mother, daughter, sister, teacher, doctor, cousin, girlfriend, between women and not only, men should know too! _FS

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rubrique-sante-les-mots-du-doc-sante-des-femmes-episode-3-endometriose-une-inconnue-qui-fait-mal/