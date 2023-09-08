HEALTH: September, suicide prevention awareness month | FAXINFO

Globally, it is estimated that a suicide occurs every 40 seconds and an attempt occurs every 3 seconds. World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, whose theme this year is “creating hope through action”, aims to raise awareness among the general public of the scale of the problem and inform them about preventive actions. its scope.

Although Guadeloupe is one of the French regions with the lowest suicide mortality rates, ranking 16th in the region, it is the second external cause of death among those under 65, after road accidents. . In addition, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy record suicide mortality rates among the highest in France (3rd departmental rank). Note that 76% of suicides are committed by men and that the majority of suicides are committed between 55 and 59 years old in Guadeloupe, between 40 and 44 years old in Saint-Martin and between 40 and 49 in Saint-Barthélemy. Suicide prevention is one of the ARS' points of vigilance, particularly among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 who have a high rate of hospitalization for suicide attempts (146,2 per 100.000 inhabitants). Prevention is progressing in particular thanks to the creation, in February 2022, of the VigilanS cell, a system which organizes around the person who has attempted suicide a network of health professionals who maintain contact with them.

As part of its 2018-2023 regional health plan, the ARS intends to improve suicide prevention systems with particular attention to the “Covid generations” and contribute to the fight against school bullying and discrimination. Strengthening the systems and skills of stakeholders includes the creation of a center responding to 3114 in Guadeloupe. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers suicide a huge but largely preventable public health problem. There are currently nearly a million annual deaths due to suicide, a million lives lost. Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or background. If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who needs help, contact the Mental Health Center at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia on 05 90 52 25 25 or 05 90 52 26 30. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-septembre-mois-de-sensibilisation-a-la-prevention-du-suicide-2/