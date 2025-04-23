HEALTH / Shaken baby syndrome: better understanding to better protect | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the service of Maternal and Child Protection (PMI) of the Community brought together nearly 90 early childhood professionals at the Grand Case Beach Club for an awareness morning dedicated to shaken baby syndrome.

Led by Dr. Éveline Banguid, director of the PMI service, Dr. Durand, and pediatric nurse Blandine Daviaud, this conference is part of a strong commitment to prevention and continuing education. Health and early childhood professionals, childminders, including around ten newly qualified PMI graduates, took part in this information session, led partly remotely by Bertrand Gimonet, founder of the association. France Shaken Baby.

Personally affected by the loss of his son, a victim of this syndrome, the president of the association gave a poignant testimony, recalling the brutality of this gesture often committed by an adult exasperated by the crying of an infant. Every year, around 500 babies are victims of violent shaking in France. These actions cause severe brain damage, often irreversible, and can lead to death in 10% of cases.

In Saint-Martin, the hospital emergency department records on average one to two cases per year. But the after-effects, sometimes invisible at the time of the events, can appear much later, in the form of learning or behavioral disorders. Hence the importance of training those who accompany toddlers, and of reminding that when faced with a crying infant, it is better move away a few moments and ask for help than committing the irreparable. _Vx

