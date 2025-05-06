HEALTH: “SXM No Obesity” is looking for its future ambassadors of change | FAXINFO

Do you want to lose weight? Get support for a year? Inspire others? The “SXM No Obesity” project awaits you. Launched as a challenge, this initiative focuses on each individual's motivation to initiate a personal, lasting, and shared transformation. No matter your age, background, or body type: what matters is the desire to feel better.

The principle is simple: an initial introductory video to explain who you are, how much weight you want to lose, and why you're participating. Then, each month, a new video to share your progress, your meals, your physical activities, and the ups and downs of the journey. The idea isn't to shine, but to be real. There's no competition here, but a desire for mutual support and kindness.

No need to live in Saint-Martin to register: Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, mainland France, or the United States… the challenge begins now, and it's open to everyone. This project aims to unite a close-knit community around positive health, wellness, and sharing. _VX

Info: akbregeaud@hotmail.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-sxm-no-obesity-cherche-ses-futurs-ambassadeurs-du-changement/