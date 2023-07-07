HEALTH: The CPTS is officially launched in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

June 29, 2023 is now an important date in the care of Saint-Martin patients with the general meeting to start the new Professional Territorial Health Community (CPTS) of Saint-Martin supported by the Saint Martin Health association.

The Professional Territorial Health Community (CPTS) is a coordinated exercise structure that allows the structuring of local care in a territory around a health project. It brings together all the health players on the island who wish to work together and respond to the problems of the sector encountered by the population. The missions of the CPTS are multiple: to improve access to a general practitioner and the management of unscheduled care, to organize multi-professional pathways around the patient, to bring together all the care players in Saint-Martin and develop preventive actions on priority public health themes in order to respond to serious health crises. The quality and relevance of care as well as the support of health professionals in the territory are also on the roadmap of the CPTS Saint-Martin chaired by Doctor Marc Thibaut and coordinated by Chantale Thibaut.

In 2020, a team made up of liberal health professionals whose leaders come from the Saint Martin Santé association presented to the ARS and the Social Security of Guadeloupe, both partners, a project for the creation of a CPTS on the territory of Saint-Martin which is based on the existing to improve the care of the population. It is the health professionals themselves who identify, build and pilot their health project with regard to the territorial diagnosis, their time, their skills, in coherence with the missions provided for by the conventional agreement while setting up the health actions. This dynamic represents a real shared benefit for professionals, patients and the territory. _Vx

Info: 06 90 29 43 75 – cptssxm@gmail.com

