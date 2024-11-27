HEALTH: The future Wataki clinic, a turning point for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On Thursday, November 21, the official visit of the Wataki clinic took place in Concordia, in the presence of the delegated prefect Vincent Berton, the 1st vice-president of the Collectivité Alain Richardson, and Doctor Pierre Sainte-Luce, president of the Manioukani group.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, this modern healthcare facility will meet the needs of follow-up and rehabilitation care (SSR) for Saint-Martin and the neighboring islands. With a surface area of ​​5 m² spread over four levels, the clinic will offer two care units: one for full hospitalization with 000 beds spread over 30 rooms (including five doubles) and another for day hospitalization with 25 places. The ground floor will include a technical rehabilitation platform, a balneotherapy pool and an occupational therapy room. A bilingual Nursing Training Institute (IFSI) will occupy the third level, meeting the growing need for local training. The Wataki clinic will relieve congestion at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital by reducing long hospitalizations and costly transfers out of territory. "It will support patients after an acute hospitalization, while strengthening our healthcare system," said Pierre Sainte-Luce. With an investment of €20 million and the creation of more than 20 jobs, this clinic is also a major economic lever. Alain Richardson expressed his pride in this infrastructure that will consolidate Saint-Martin as a regional medical player and help retain talent and patients on the island. Vincent Berton welcomed this progress that illustrates "the excellence of health in France". He also mentioned enhanced cooperation with Sint Maarten and neighboring islands to pool medical resources and expand the provision of care throughout the region. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-la-future-clinique-wataki-un-tournant-pour-saint-martin/