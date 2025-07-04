HEALTH: The Wataki clinic aims to treat the body and the territory | FAXINFO

Tuesday 1er July, at 8:30 a.m., a new visit to the Wataki clinic took place on the heights of Concordia. In the presence of the prefect, Cyrille de Vély, and health professionals, the private medical facility announced its opening in a few weeks.

Behind the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center, a discreet construction site is shaping what will soon become a key healthcare hub for the residents of Saint Martin and neighboring islands. With 30 inpatient beds and 20 day hospital spaces, the future Wataki clinic, led by the Manioukani group, is designed to meet the growing needs in post-traumatic, locomotor, and neurological rehabilitation. The project, led by the Manioukani group, the healthcare branch of the PEWEN holding company, is part of a regional public health initiative, in collaboration with the Territorial Hospital Group. The two-story building, representing an investment of €20 million, incorporates high environmental quality standards and a high-performance technical platform. But beyond medicine, Wataki has a social project. By creating more than 100 direct jobs upon opening, the facility will also promote local integration.

Special attention will be paid to young people from Saint-Martin, who will benefit from specific training through France Travail. Finally, the clinic will integrate a telemedicine system to better cover isolated areas of the territory.

In response to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, population growth, and an aging population, the Wataki Clinic aims to combine quality care, medical ethics, and territorial development. A welcome initiative for an island where healthcare needs are significant and urgent. _LM

