HEALTH / UL-CSF Conference: the importance of knowing your rights | FAXINFO

The Local Union of the Trade Union Confederation of Families of Saint-Martin in collaboration with France Assos Santé as well as the association Les Axes et Cibles Pour Tous organized its first conference on the rights of users of the health system on April 1, 27.

Kerline Laurent, vice-president of the Local Union of the CSF of Saint-Martin, first presented the association as well as the 12 member associations created since January 26, 2024. Fatima Boukhari, president of the association Les Axes et Cibles Pour Tous and general secretary of the UL-CSF, then addressed the progress of the conference to the participants. Two choice speakers followed one another in the persons of Claude Philomin, president of France Assos Santé and vice-president of L'Union Départementale de Guadeloupe, and Maître Ludovic Beaune, lawyer in health law and criminal law at the Paris bar and legal advisor to France Assos Santé Nationale. The debate, bilingual French-English, allowed participants to better understand their rights as users of the health system. The detailed presentation of the France Assos Santé site (https://www.france-assos-sante.org) showed them all the advice sheets as well as letter models for appeals against a breach of these same rights: care, taking in charge, cost of health care costs, right to information, contacting the health insurance mediator, the order of doctors, the defender of rights, or even social coverage, the conference addressed all the points so that users are able to travel to get answers about their rights and possible recourse. The information day also included the presentation of user representatives in medical and social establishments, and with health insurance. Health professionals (hospital doctors, nurses, etc.) and associations from several neighborhoods in the area took part in the demonstration. Many testimonies were shared during the morning which was held at the Fantastic Hôtel de Concordia, as well as a plethora of questions/answers on specific situations such as the payment of transport costs, medical records, the right to information before each intervention and the settlement of excess fees. To further discuss health rights issues in a friendly atmosphere, a Creole breakfast was made available to participants. The Local Union of the CSF of Saint-Martin would like to thank the host of the conference, the restaurant “Le plat du jour”, the translator Agnès De Polo and all the members present. _VX

UL-CSF information from Saint-Martin: 06 90 77 48 99 – 06 90 22 90 69

ulcsf.saint.martin@gmail.com

