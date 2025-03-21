HEALTH / Urinary incontinence: breaking the taboo to take better action | FAXINFO

On Monday, March 24 at 11 a.m., in the Opale room of the CCISM, the association Saint Martin Health, in collaboration with the CPTS Saint-Martin, organizes a conférence to inform and raise awareness about theurinary incontinence.

THEurinary incontinence concerns many women, but remains a subject too often ignored. However, these involuntary leaks have repercussions on daily life : apprehension about going out, doing physical activity, or even laughing without fear. Many believe this is an inevitable consequence of the passing of time or pregnancy, while solutions exist to improve, or even prevent, this disorder.

A physiotherapist specialized and a midwife local will explain the causes urinary incontinence and how to treat it. The focus will be on prevention and rehabilitation, with practical advice to better understand your body and regain self-confidence.

This exchange, open to all, will take place in a friendly and informative setting, around a breakfast offered. A valuable opportunity to ask questions, listen to professionals and lift a taboo together which should no longer be one. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-fuites-urinaires-briser-le-tabou-pour-mieux-agir/