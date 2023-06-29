Heavy rain and thunderstorms: local authorities call for the greatest caution from motorists! | FAXINFO

Clive Richardson, fire chief and Office of Disaster Management (ODM) national disaster coordinator, is urging residents to avoid low-lying areas due to the flood advisory currently in place. A special warning is addressed to motorists.

The St. Maarten Weather Service (MDS) issued a special weather statement yesterday due to the expected passage of a strong tropical wave within the next 24 hours.

The MDS predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur Wednesday through Thursday. The showers can be heavy at times and cause localized flooding on certain parts of the island. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution.

In heavy rains, beware of flash flooding in low-lying areas and rockfall. Motorists should stay away from flood prone areas until water levels drop.

The following areas are likely to be flooded: Jump Up Casino, Emmaplein #1, Philipsburg; A.Th. Illidge Road; LB Scott Road, from Emilio Wilson Park to Cake House Supermarket; Zagersgut, from the Petro Plus gas station to the Seventh-day Adventist Church; Welgelegen Road, Cay Hill, from Welgelegen Road roundabout to One Tete Loke roundabout; Beacon Hill Road, from the Sunset Bar and Grill at the start of White Sands Road; Rhine Road, aka Mullet Bay Road, past the Sonesta Maho Beach Hotel to the entrance to Cupecoy, from the University Drive intersection to the Rio Grande intersection. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fortes-pluies-et-orages-les-autorites-locales-appellent-a-la-plus-grande-prudence-des-automobilistes/