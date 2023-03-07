HEINEKEN REGATTA 2023: The artist Tayc will return to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As a preamble to last Saturday's concert marking the great return of the Heineken Regatta to the French side of the island after 11 years of absence which will be detailed in our edition tomorrow, a press conference was held the day before at the Planting in the presence of the artists.

Valérie Damaseau, President of the Tourist Office, was delighted to have succeeded in bringing about the resurgence of this flagship event, namely the presence of the Heineken Regatta in the French part of Saint-Martin: "this return is not that the first step, even if the organization of such an event was not the easiest, I would like to thank Skelet who continues to believe in Saint-Martin and its potential by bringing in other artists, he needed a headliner worthy of the name to join the lineup, Tayc”. Emphasizing the importance of remembering that Orient Bay is a district of the island like the others where everyone is welcome in this "One People, One Island, One Destiny" dynamic, Valérie Damaseau, accompanied by her team, members of the Tourist Office's management committee as well as Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine, regional councilor, intends to further develop the educational component with young people during the next editions of the Heineken Regatta. The artists present, DJ Maestro, Jahyanai King, Tamillia and Tayc, then expressed their impatience to perform on the stage set up in front of Bikini Beach. DJ Maestro, who also represented his DJ Big Boss duo, said he was honored to represent Saint-Martin. For Jahyanai King, an artist from Guyana, the multilingual aspect is a strength of the territory. Tamillia spoke in English and French, announcing that she would perform new songs without abandoning the covers that she always revisits with talent and originality.

Asked about his first visit to Saint-Martin, Tayc described the experience as a "heat bath", promising to return to perform here as part of a possible tour of the West Indies. In the meantime, a collaboration between the French artist and Jahyanai King would be considered. Details of the Heineken Regatta concert at the BO in our edition tomorrow. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/heineken-regatta-2023-lartiste-tayc-reviendra-a-saint-martin/