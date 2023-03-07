Heineken Regatta: a grand finale! | FAXINFO

"Magnificent", "Wonderful", "Splendid", "Unforgettable": there is no shortage of superlatives the day after the 43rd edition of the Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta which has all its promises, both on the water with frantic races and ashore during the many festive evenings and concerts that thrilled the crowd on the big nights!

The curtain has fallen on 43nd edition of the Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta last Sunday in Port de Plaisance with the presence of thousands of people gathered to attend the closing concert of the Jamaican reggae star, Koffee, winner of a Grammy Award in 2020.

Before the arrival on stage of the local and international artists, the award ceremony for the winners of this 43rd edition took place in the early evening in the presence of the crews of the different classes, and the many spectators gathered in front of the podium.

After four days of intense racing contested in the waters of Saint-Martin, it is finally the crew of Martinique "La Morrigane" team GFA Caraïbes which wins 1st place, all categories combined, of this 43rd edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The trophy coveted by the entire fleet was presented by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), Leo Lambriex.

Among the other results recorded in the different classes, we note in particular CSA 1 the victory of the Volvo 70 “I love Poland” which also won the Windward Islands Bank trophy for the fastest monohull spinnaker around the island.

En CSA 2, the American team of "Hooligan Racing" emerges victorious in front of "Privateer" and "Final-Final".

En CSA 3, Melges 32 “Lazy Dog” won ahead of “Island Water World” World Melges 24 of Frits Bus by just 27 seconds in the last race on Sunday.

En CSA 4, the English boat “Fatjax” climbs on the 1st step of the podium ahead of the Swedes “Ossiana” and the Dutch “Axonite”.

Finally on the side of CSA 5, the boat team "Liquid" takes 1st place ahead of "Dauntless" and "Global Yacht Racing".

The winner in Bareboat 1, Phat Dolphin, was the fastest bareboat around the island, winning the Fuji Water Trophy and the Columbus Cup from Lisa Coffie of the St. Maarten Tourist Board.

Hank Schmidt of “Avocation” won the Robbie Ferron Trophy for promoting the regatta and creating the Island Time class.

The young and promising talent Jordan Pieterse received the Youth Challenge Cup from the Yacht Club Commodore Frits Bus.

Teams of young sailors also took part in the Next Generation regatta for the first time. The first three winners are RS Zest 1 (Veronica Destin), second RS Zest 4 (Rio Stomp) and third RS Zest 5 (Emma Lennox).

Note that the 44nd edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta will take place from February 29 to March 3, 2024. Many competitors have already confirmed their presence next year to relive the unforgettable moments and thrills that characterize this regatta unlike the others with its "serious fun" touch. _AF

Find all the complete results on the website: heinekenregatta.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/heineken-regatta-un-final-en-apotheose/